John Cena’s First Look From The Suicide Squad 2 LEAKED!

Fans were left disappointed what John Cena was missing from the BTS pictures. It is now that they can rejoice as Cena’s first picture from the Suicide Squad 2 are over the internet and you cannot miss them.

While there was speculation that the WWE star turned actor will be starring in the James Gunn directorial. While his first look from the same has not released official yet but the paparazzi seems to have got a hold on the glimpses of the WWE star on the sets while he was shooting and he wasn’t alone.

The pictures that have come out now show John walking on the sets alongside Hobbs & Shaw actor Idris Elba. Both the actors can be seen in an orange dress that hints at them being the prison uniforms. Clicked in Atlanta Georgia, the sets look like a prison-like structure.

The picture also features Oscar-winning actress Viola Davis. Viola has reprised her role as Amanda Waller from Suicide Squad. Now the suspense is, whether Amanda is in the prison to find new recruits? We will only know that when the film releases.

Apart from Cena, Idris and Viola the film also stars Taika Waititi, Peter Capaldi, Storm Reid, Pete Davidson and David Dastmalchian. Margot Robbie, Viola Davis, Joel Kinnaman and Jai Courtney are set to reprise their roles from Suicide Squad. The film is set for a release on August 6, 2021.

