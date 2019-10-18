Jersey Remake: Rashmika Mandanna OUT, Mrunal Thakur IN As Shahid Kapoor’s Leading Lady?

Post the blockbuster Kabir Singh, Shahid Kapoor is all set to kick-star his next, Jersey remake. While cine goers are eagerly anticipating who would play Shasha’s leading lady in the Nani starrer, reports around Rashmika Mandanna being roped in were doing rounds since a while now. But looks like that’s not happening at all and instead Mrunal Thakur is in talks.

The Kirik Party actress was said to be makers’ first choice, and conversation were said to be on-going since long. But owing to financial negotiations, Rashika has said to have opted out of the project. A source close to Pinkvilla reveals the same as, “Talks were on with Rashmika. The deal was almost locked but Rashmika and the makers couldn’t agree on the finance bit. Also, the makers want to kickstart the shoot for the film next month and Rashmika has already committed the same dates to another film down South.”

That’s where Mrunal Thakur came into the play, and the actress seem to have liked the opportunity as well as the script! “Dil Raju wanted Rashmika to debut in Hindi with the project but after discussions fell through, the other co-producers on the film took the script to Mrunal Thakur. The main reasn was that all of them wanted a fresh pairing for Jersey. The actress has already okayed another sports drama – Farhan Akhtar starrer Toofan – and although she has liked the script, she is yet to sign on the dotted line,” further adds the source.

Only time will tell who ends up playing Shahid Kapoor’s leading lady but all we can hope is it for to continue the Kabir Singh (Shahid-Kiara Advani’s) appealing legacy!

Whom would you want to see with Shahid – Rashmika or Mrunal?

