Bollywood heartthrob Shahid Kapoor’s last release Kabir Singh had set the box office on fire, as the film fared well and garnered all applauds & praises from the audience when it released.

Now if reports are to be believed the dashing actor has signed on the dotted lines for the remake of Nani’s Telugu hit Jersey, which released in April this year.

As per a report, the makers have been looking for a suitable actress opposite the Kabir Singh actor in lead and after lot of discussions and meetings, the makers have now zeroed in on Kirk Party actress Rashmika Mandanna as their leading lady.

“Shahid and the makers met and they were brainstorming on who could be cast as the heroine and they all thought of Kannada actress Rashmika Mandanna who’s a huge star already.” a source was quotes as saying by Pinkvilla.

The source also further added, “The producers were on the lookout for a fresh face and if Rashmika gives her nod, this will also mark her Hindi debut. She has watched Jersey and given how Kabir Singh has fared at the ticket windows, she has also expressed an interest in the Hindi remake. But the modalities and remunerations need to be finalised for now. The makers are planning to roll out the film by November this year.”

However, an official confirmation by the actors or the makers is yet to be made.

Meanwhile, talking about Jersey, the film is based on cricket. The original had South heartthrob Nani along with actress Shraddha Srinath in lead roles.

The sports drama was helmed by filmmaker Gowtham Tinnanuri, and it was produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsei under Sithara Entertainments production banner.

