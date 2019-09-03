Mia Khalifa OPENS Up About The ‘Hijab Controversy’ & Shameful Experience In Porn Industry!

Former adult actress Mia Khalifa is all over the news yet again but this time, it’s because her revelations about the porn industry. Mia had been in the industry for a very less time but as she herself states, her fame is just ‘a google search away. However, she feels deep shame about it all and is opening about her experience including the Hijab controversy.

In a recent interview with BBC, when Mia was asked about how she made her foray into the adult industry, she shared, “It wasn’t just ‘hey, do you want to come and do porn?’ It was more so ‘Oh, you’re beautiful. Would you like to do some modelling? Oh, you have a great body, I think you should do nude modelling’, things like that. And after I came and toured the studio, it was very respectful. It was clean. Everyone who worked there was nice, like it was nothing dodgy or that made me uncomfortable.”

Furthermore, upon being asked about the worldwide controversy where she wore Hijab in one of her videos and received death threats post that, she revealed, “I verbatim told them ‘You guys are going to get me killed.’ They just laughed.” Furthermore, why didn’t she deny the same, “Intimidation, I was scared. I was intimidated, I was nervous,” she replied.

Things for Mia hasn’t been as pleasant ever since she entered the Industry as she feels she’s seconds away from the world witnessing her bare body. She also feels deep shame about it.

“I think post-traumatic stress kicks in mostly when I go on public. Because the stares I get, I feel like people can see through my clothes. And it brings me deep shame. It makes me feel like I lost all rights to my privacy, which I did because I am just one Google search away,” said Khalifa.

