Ravi Dubey surprised his fans when he rapped on the sets of his show Rising Star 2. The judges, audience and fans gave him a unanimous cheer for his impromptu act.

The talented actor has now decided to push the envelope and will be seen lending his voice to the title track of ZEE5’s Jamai 2.0. In a candid discussion, the producer, Ashvini Yardi suggested that since Ravi is good at everything he does – acting, anchoring, rapping, maybe he should also try his hand at singing.

The versatile actor loved the idea and agreed to give it a shot. He re-created the title track, Rubaru which was the O.S.T (original sound track) of the popular show Jamai Raja which aired on ZEETV and also starred actress Nia Sharma opposite Ravi. The track was composed and sung by Saurabh Kalsi for Jamai Raja and has a massive connect with fans of the show.

The team discussed this on sets and after pack-up, Ravi reached out to a friend who owns a studio and requested if he could practice and record a scratch. He worked on the rhythm and practiced the track until 4AM and then recorded it.

The next day he made the team hear the song on the sets and they were all surprised with his act. They unanimously cheered and decided for him to record it after the Puducherry shoot schedule.

Ravi kept practicing the song everyday on sets and after much practice and enthusiasm, he recorded it early this week. This version of the song has been composed by Ravi Singhal. Jamai 2.0 premieres on ZEE5 on 10th September

Sharing his excitement for the track Ravi shares, “I used to hear Rubaru on loop initially because is a beautiful track. Never did I ever imagine that I would sing and record it! I am really excited about this and I hope my fans enjoy this version of the song.”

He further adds “Right from the idea of creating Jamai 2.0 to meeting the team to now re-creating this track – it has all been a very exciting journey. I cannot wait for the series to premiere on ZEE5 and for viewers to watch it.”

