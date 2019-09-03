Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala: Rajeev Khandelwal REVEALS About His Intimate Scenes With Divyanka Tripathi

Actors Rajeev Khandelwal and Divyanka Tripathi are all geared up for their upcoming web series, Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala. The trailer and song of this ALT Balaji’s show grabbed a lot of eyeballs. Rajeev and Divyanka’s love-hate romance in the trailer has already won hearts of the audiences.

Apart from the trailer, their chemistry in the show is something to look forward to. Fans of both the actors just can’t get enough of it. The show went on air today on Zee5 and Alt Balaji.

In a recent interview with India Today, Rajeev revealed how he managed to get the chemistry right with Divyanka. He said, “Nothing. I used to grab Divyanka, pin her down and then hug her so tight that the chemistry kind of took over. I had to ensure that Divyanka felt comfortable in my company. And I made sure from Day 1 that we do not have too many inhibitions.

This is not the show that comes in the bold category. It’s very bold in terms of approach, you have to be intimate, touchy. It’s a very different kind of romance that one would relate to because when you are in love with somebody you are touchy, physical. Intimate scenes are not just physical, but also mental level intimate. All that intimacy physical as well as mental is an inherent part of the series. With the help of workshops, we got familiarised with each other. Then I think a lot of credit has to be given to Pradeep Sarkar. Because the way the scenes were written and the way he used to execute, it’s so beautiful.”

Further talking about his character, he said that he took guidance from a chef as he plays one in the show. “There was a chef that came to train us. As far as cooking is concerned, I knew it. I have been cooking my entire life. But how to make it look gracious and glamorous had to be learnt from him. We had a chef on the sets to guide us.”

