Priyanka Chopra Gets Nick Jonas’ Age Wrong; Fans Storm Her Comment Section!

Actress Priyanka Chopra got husband Nick Jonas’ age wrong on social media while praising him for his new tequila venture.

Priyanka took to Instagram to share a photograph of herself with Nick, to congratulate him on his Villa One tequila launch. In the post, she referred to him as 27, although he is 26 as of now, what with his birthday coming up on September 16, reports “dailymail.co.uk”.

“So proud. When you own your own tequila at 27,” she captioned the post.

Fans took note of the mistake, and corrected her.

“26 for 14 more days,” one user wrote one, while another added: “Well technically he’s 26 until the September 16.”

One user said: “Uh isn’t he still 26…. just saying.”

However, Nick didn’t seem to mind, and commented: “My beautiful forever date.”

In the post, Priyanka looks cool in a boho chic maxi dress with a leaf design. She kept her hair loose, and completed the look with signature dark red pout. Nick is seen wearing white T-shirt underneath a suit jacket with matching trousers.

