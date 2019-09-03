Darbar New Still: Megastar Rajinikanth Looks Super Stylish As He Gets Snapped With Director AR Muragadoss On The Sets

Megastar Rajinikanth, who was last seen on big screens early this year in director Karthik Subbaraj’s Petta, is currently in Mumbai shooting for the much in talks and one of the most awaited films in Kollywood, Darbar.

The film which is being helmed by A.R Muragadoss is currently trending #Darbar all over the internet like wildfire, all thanks to a picture of the director-actor duo from the sets of the film.

Talking about the picture, one does get to see the megastar and the director with all smiles with other team members of the film in the backdrop.

Talking about Darbar, Rajinikanth will be seen playing the role of a cop in this action drama after a long gap of almost 27 years. It was in his 1992 release Pandiyan in which the actor had last played the role of a cop. The posters and teaser of the film have been very well received by the audience.

With Darbar, it is for the very first time Rajinikanth and A.R. Muragadoss are teaming together.

Apart from Rajinikanth, Darbar also stars actress Nayanthara in lead role, along with Bollywood star Sunil Shetty, Nivetha Thomas, Prateik Babbar, Dalip Tahil, Nawab Shah and others in major roles.

The Rajini starrer is being produced by Allirajah Subaskaran, under Lyca Productions.

Darbar is slated to hit big screens early next year.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!