Allu Arjun To Lead In Ghajini Director A.R Murgadoss’ Next?

Filmmaker A.R Murgadoss is one busy person these days, all thanks to his directorial venture Darbar, starring megastar Rajinikanth. The filmmaker was recently in Mumbai to shoot some important portions with the Sivaji star.

The grapevine is that there are possibilities that the veteran filmmaker may join hands with south heartthrob Allu Arjun for his next in 2021 after wrapping up Darbar.

However, following their busy the schedule they are yet to meet and discuss the dream project.

About Darbar, the film is an action drama with the Rajinikanth portraying the role of a cop. Recently, the teaser poster of the film was unveiled and it was very much liked by the audience. The film also stars Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty in major role along with Nayanthara, Nivetha Thomas, Prateik Babbar, Dalip Tahil, Nawab Shah and others.

Talking about Allu, from work front the Sarrainodu, actor is all busy with filmmaker Trivikram Srinivas’ Ala Vaikuntapurmalo.

The film has actress Pooja Hegde opposite Allu in lead role, along with Tabu, Murali Sharma and Jayaram in major roles.

Ala Vaikuntapurmalo is slated for release in January 2020.

Apart from Ala Vaikuntapurmalo, the Stylish star also couple Telugu projects, in form of ICON which will be helmed by Venu Sriram and another project with filmmaker Sukumar.

