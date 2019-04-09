Darbar First Look: Rajinikanth Turns Into A Policeman After 25 Years!

Superstar Rajinikanth’s next Tamil film, titled “Darbar”, will mark his return to playing a police officer after 25 years. Its title and first look were unveiled on Tuesday.

Rajinikanth was last seen playing a police officer on-screen in the 1992 Tamil film “Pandian”. His other police officer role includes Alex Pandian from “Moondru Mugam”, which released in 1982. On Monday, Rajinikanth’s publicist Riaz Ahmed took to Twitter to confirm Nayanthara is on board. He also denied other casting reports that have been doing the rounds.

“The rumours being speculated about the cast of ‘Thalaivar 167’ is not authentic. As of now, only Nayanthara has been roped in the film. Kindly do not spread the news until you get an official press release about the entire confirmed cast,” he tweeted.

Murugadoss took to Twitter to unveil the film’s title and first look poster. “Here you go, guys. The first look of our very own Thalaivar in Darbar,” he wrote, confirming that the film will hit the screens during Pongal festival next year.

After working with Rajinikanth in “Chandramukhi” and also briefly in “Kuselan”, this is the third time Nayanthara will be teaming up with the 68-year-old star.

Last seen on-screen playing a hostel warden with a violent past in “Petta“, Rajinikanth will be playing a police officer in this project.

Popular lensman Santosh Sivan will crank the camera while Anirudh Ravichander will compose the music.

