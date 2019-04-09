Fresh from the success of AndhaDhun and Badhaai Ho, Ayushmann Khurrana is up to another interesting outing titled Article 15. The actor wrapped up shooting for Anubhav Sinha directorial, which he is confident will be a relevant and important piece of cinema.

“Wrapped up a film which will become the most relevant and important film of Indian cinema. Thank you Anubhav Sinha sir for giving me this gem and also writing the most real cop role ever,” Ayushmann tweeted on Tuesday.

He also shared a photograph featuring a 3D mini model inspired by his character in the film, and thanked the entire cast and crew of the movie for the experience.

Article 15 of the Indian Constitution is about prohibition of discrimination on grounds of religion, race, caste, sex or place of birth.

In the film, while Khurrana will essay the principal protagonist, the supporting cast comprises Isha Talwar, Manoj Pahwa, Sayani Gupta, Kumud Mishra, M Nasser, Ashish Verma, Sushil Pandey, Subrajyoti Bharat, Ronjini Chakraborty and Zeeshan Ayub.

Sinha, who last helmed Mulk, has said his new movie is an investigative drama.

The film, produced by Benaras Media Works, went on the floors on March 1 in Lucknow.

