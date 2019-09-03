Saaho Box Office Advance Booking Day 5: Hyderabad Holds The Fort Amidst Other Regions

Saaho enjoyed a humongous first weekend at the All India Box Office and took benefit of Ganesh Chaturthi’s partial holiday on Monday as well. The film is going through its first litmus test today and going by the advance booking of the day, it has shown a noticeable decline in the footfalls compared to Monday.

Let’s have a look at how some of the major cities are performing today for Saaho:

Mumbai

There were less than 10% Hindi 2D shows going housefull or filling fast in Mumbai yesterday. The footfalls have further dropped today as only 2-3% shows are housefull or filling fast. Non-Hindi and IMAX versions are practically zero.

Delhi

Delhi was better than Mumbai yesterday and it continues to be even today, but even here the film has shown a drop. Compared to 10% housefull shows yesterday, there are only 5% shows which are promising healthy footfalls. Other versions are zero.

Bengaluru

This important part of South India has also started coming down rapidly. The number of housefull shows was already less yesterday at 10-15% and today it has fallen to zero for Hindi and Tamil and only 10% for Telugu.

Hyderabad

Hyderabad is still holding the fort but even this city has shown a drop. Compared to 75% housefull Hindi 2D shows yesterday, there are only 15% today. Even Telugu 2D housefull and filling fast shows have dropped from 70% to 45-50%.

Chennai

Chennai has shown a crash with practically zero shows going housefull or filling fast in all three languages i.e. Hindi, Tamil & Telugu. There were 50-55% filling fast shows yesterday for Hindi, 15-20% for Tamil and 10-15% for Telugu.

Kolkata & Ahmedabad

Kolkata is less than 10% compared to 15-20% housefull or filling fast shows yesterday. Ahmedabad is around 5%.

