Saaho Box Office Day 3 (Worldwide): Continues Its Riotous Run Globally!

Saaho Box Office Day 3 (Worldwide): A mammoth weekend, that’s what Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Saaho has had in its opening weekend. And if you think it’s just happening all across the country, you’re wrong. The ‘Prabhas Mania’ is viral all across the world and the numbers are screaming louder than ever as a proof of it.

After making whopping 205 crores gross in the worldwide collections over the first 2 days, Saaho has added another 89 crores in its kitty. Now the overall collections till Sunday stand at 294 crores. While the masses where surprised to see the collections being so high after the negative word of mouth on the first day, this Sujeeth directorial has clearly proved that no external factor can impact its run at the ticket windows!

Meanwhile, the Monday numbers in terms of the Hindi collections are out too and have turned out to clearly pass the litmus test with 14.20 crores coming in. Now, the exciting part will be to see whether it continues to add numbers stably in the upcoming days of the week or will there be another scenario to be witnessed!

Post Lisa Ray accusing the makers of Saaho of plagiarism, now French film director Jerome Salle has accused them to stealing his work and said, “Steal my work, at least do it properly.”

