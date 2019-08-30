Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala Song Alvida Phir Kyu Kaha: Divyanka Tripathi & Rajeev Khandelwal Bring Back The College Romance

Divyanka Tripathi & Rajeev Khandelwal’s new web series Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala is all set to be released on September 3, 2019 and fans are going gaga over their chemistry. Their bitter-sweet love story is what is loved by the fans the most.

The trailer looks amazing and has got really good response by their fans and friends. The first song called ‘Alvida Phir Kyu Kaha’ got released recently and the viewers are loving it already!

The song has got a crazy response as this will be the first time when Divyanka will be seen in a web series. The song is sung by Papon and Anmol Malik. The song is based on their college romance days when both the actors used to be together. Now, on working together, they are getting the flashbacks and struggling to hold their emotions for each-other.

Divyanka is television’s one of the most favourite bahu and famous actresses and Rajeev is known for his good looks and incredible acting.

Check out the song here:

