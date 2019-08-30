“RK Studios Hi Nahi Raha, Toh Kahan Karenge?”: Randhir Kapoor & Family To Not Celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi This Year

The Ganpati fever has taken over the nation with Ganesh Chaturthi just around the corner. The Kapoor’s, who are known for their grand celebrations and most importantly their love and devotion for Ganpati Bappa have decided to not bring bappa home this year! The tradition of bringing that the Kapoor Khandaan has been following for almost 70 years now will be discontinued from this year.

In a candid conversation with TOI, the eldest Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor has revealed the reason for discontinuing this tradition. Randhir said, “That was the last Ganesh Chaturthi celebration for us. RK Studios hi nahi raha… to kahan karenge? Papa (Raj Kapoor) started the tradition 70 years ago with a lot of love for the Trunk God, but now, we don’t have a place where we can hold the celebrations the way we did at RK Studios. We all love Bappa and have immense faith in him, but I guess, we can’t continue with the tradition anymore.”

For the unversed, RK Studio was established by legendary actor Raj Kapoor in 1948 in Chembur. The first film shot here was Aag which starred Raj Kapoor and Nargis, that also became the first movie produced under the banner of RK Films.

The studio that was one of the most popular shoot location in the earlier years is now sold to Godrej owing to a drastic loss of sale despite ample attempts made by the Kapoor family to save the studio!

