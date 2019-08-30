Are Athiya Shetty & KL Rahul Dating? Vikram Phadnis Almost Confirms In This Post

Times in Bollywood have changed. Before it was the work what spoke for the celebs but now it is the link ups, dating and relationships which grab the attention. A new name has been added to the list of link ups, Athiya Shetty. Post her rumours with Arjun Kapoor, now the actress is said to be dating Indian cricketer KL Rahul.

Earlier, even KL Rahul made the headlines for dating Nidhhi Agerwal who debuted with Tiger Shroff in Munna Michael. But none of them confirmed anything on the same.

Now, designer Vikram Phadnis has almost confirmed their relationship on social media. It all happened with Vikram commenting on Athiya’s Instagram post. She posted a picture of a motivational quote, to which Vikram wrote, “You seem to be v hyper and excited these days ??? Let’s go to KL ??? ….. Kuala Lumpur ?????”

He further went on to comment, “I will complain to the UMPIRE !! @athiyashettyand once your WICKET is gone … it’s back to the pavilion !!!” To which Athiya commented back, “TIME to block you!.”

Check out the fun banter here:

Well, Vikram has definitely added extra fuel to the fire!

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!