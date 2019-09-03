Ik Mulaqaat From Dream Girl: Ayushmaan Khurrana & Nushrat Bharucha’s Soulful Track Is Sure To Make To Your Playlist

Ayushmann Khurrana is all set to tickle us with his upcoming film, Dream Girl. He is known for his choice of picking up quirky subjects and delivering it in the best way possible. His songs from the film are turning out to be back to back hits. Be it Radhe Radhe, Dhagala Lagli or Dil Ka Telephone, all the songs are enjoying a great buzz. And now, the fourth song, Ik Mulaqaat is out!

While trailer of Dream Girl which has created immense excitement amongst the fans, awestruck by Ayushmann Khurrana’s character portraying a female character named ‘Pooja’ where Ayushmann aces every mannerisms of a woman, the song Ik Mulaqaat showcases the other side of the actor. In the song, Ayushmann Khurrana is seen romancing Nushrat Bharucha giving a glimpse of the sizzling chemistry, and the soulful track is sure to win your hearts.

Ik Mulaqaat perfectly captures the shyness and excitement of the first date. Ayushmann and Nushrat are seen traipsing through the narrow alleyways of a colorful bazaar, sharing sweet-nothings with each other.

The Sufi-inspired melody, composed by Meet Bros, ‘Ik Mulaqaat‘ has been sung by Altamash Faridi and Palak Muchhal, and the lyrics penned by Shabbir Ahmed.

Check out the song here:

