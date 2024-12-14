Bridgerton’s popularity stems from various factors: the casting, the chemistry, the costumes, the dynamic between all the characters, the background score, and the intimate scenes between couples. Nicola Coughlan, who plays Penelope Featherington in the show, was okay with the nudity and filming all the intimate scenes, but her mother wasn’t.

Bridgerton first premiered in December 2020 and has become a top-rated and loved show. Season 3 of the Regency drama focused on Colin Bridgerton and Penelope Featherington’s love story. It also featured steamy scenes between Coughlan and Luke Newton, who plays Colin. The former has opened up about her mother being mad at her for those scenes.

Was Nicola Coughlan’s Mother Mad At Her For Intimate Scenes In Bridgerton 3?

While appearing on Graham Norton’s show, the Derry Girls star said she was 35 and realized she had never played an adult role. “It was then so weird having to play the romantic lead and getting up to sexy things,” Coughlan disclosed. She also divulged how her mother wasn’t happy with all the steamy scenes she filmed for her season.

“My mother was so mad at me about those scenes as if they were my fault,” the actress stated. Coughlan said that she didn’t go to the Bridgerton screening with her mother out of fear of any more such responses from her. Previously, she had revealed how her family watches a different version of Bridgerton that does not feature any steamy scenes.

“It’s written into my contract. People think I’m saying it as a joke,” she had divulged. Coughlan explained that she grew up Irish Catholic, and filming intimate stuff was just not how they vibed as per their culture. She also spoke about how the sultry scenes were properly choreographed and included agency and flow, thus making the experience quite beautiful.

Nicola Coughlan On Topless Scene In Bridgerton

On the other hand, the actress expressed her decision about nudity. During the season 3 press tour, Coughlan revealed that she worked with the intimacy coordinators to figure out what she was and wasn’t okay with. She told Stylist UK that she specifically asked for “certain lines and moments to be included” in the show.

Referring to her topless scene in the season, Coughlan said she was “very naked on camera,” but it was her idea and her choice. “It just felt like the biggest f*ck you to all the conversation surrounding my body,” she told the portal and called it “amazingly empowering.” The Irishwoman accepted that she “felt beautiful in the moment.” She also revealed why she went nude.

Coughlan laughed that when she was 80 years old, she wanted to look back at the topless scene from Bridgerton 3 and remember how hot she looked. Bridgerton season 4 is filming and is expected to be released sometime in 2026. Luke Thompson and Yerin Ha lead the edition as Benedict Briderton and Sophie Baek.

