Ata Thambaycha Naay! is a moving Marathi film that spotlights Mumbai’s unsung heroes—the city’s sanitation workers. Blending humor, heart, and emotional honesty, the story follows a group of BMC employees who dare to return to school and reclaim their dignity through education. After a successful theatrical run and widespread acclaim, the film has emerged as a standout with an impressive IMDb rating of 8.8, resonating deeply with audiences for its powerful message and heartfelt performances.

What is the Plot of Ata Thambaycha Naay?

Directed by Shivraj Waichal in his directorial debut, the film features Bharat Jadhav, Siddhartha Jadhav, and Ashutosh Gowariker in key roles. It tells the story of a group of Class IV BMC employees who decide to return to school later in life, encouraged by a progressive municipal officer. What begins as a hesitant step toward literacy becomes a journey filled with personal and social challenges, ultimately evolving into a powerful search for dignity and self-respect.

Set against the backdrop of Mumbai’s lesser-seen workforce, the narrative centers on Tukaram, a middle-aged sanitation worker, and his peers as they navigate age-old stigmas and their own self-doubt in the pursuit of education. Based on real events, the film stands out for its emotional depth, realistic portrayal, and a focus on everyday heroes who often remain invisible.

When & Where can you watch it?

Ata Thambaycha Naay! will be streaming on ZEE5 from June 28. The film blends humor and hope in a story that speaks to the transformative power of learning and second chances.

