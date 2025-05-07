The Marathi drama flick Ata Thambaycha Naay is now struggling at the box office despite having big names in the star cast. The expectations from the movie were high because of a good buzz but the film is failing to meet the expectations. Let us take a look at the box office performance of the movie on its 6th day.

Ata Thambaycha Naay Box Office Collection Day 6

On its 6th day, the Bharat Jadhav and Siddhartha Jadhav starrer earned 12 lakhs. This was a drop of 25% since the movie amassed 16 lakhs on its previous day. The film had opened at 45 lakhs at the box office.

On its second day, Ata Thambaycha Naay witnessed a drop of 68% and earned 14 lakhs. The movie garnered 17 lakhs on its third day. The collections saw a little growth of 57% on the fourth day and the film amassed 40 lakhs.

The total India net collection of Ata Thambaycha Naay now stands at 1.44 crore. Despite being released for 6 days, the movie still remains below 2 crores. The film also has not received sufficient positive word of mouth, which would have resulted in a boost in the collection.

However, Ata Thambaycha Naay is mounted at a limited budget of 4 crores. With its current India net collection of 1.44 crore, the movie has managed to cover 36% of its budget. However, by the looks of it, the movie might not be able to recover its entire budget.

About The Movie

Talking about the film, Ata Thambaycha Naay has been directed by Shivraj Waichal. Apart from Bharat Jadhav and Siddharth Jadhav, the film also stars Ashutosh Gowariker, Prajakta Hanamghar and Rohini Hattangadi in the lead roles. The movie is based on the real life incident against the backdrop of the BMC workers.

