Celebrations are in full swing in the Gowariker households as filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker and Sunita Gowariker’s son, Konark Gowariker, is all set to marry Niyati Kanakia, daughter of real estate magnate Raseh Babubhai Kanakia of Kanakia Builders.

The much-anticipated wedding is slated to be a grand affair held on March 2nd in Mumbai. It will bring together the film and business fraternities in a union of love, legacy, and tradition.

Known for his cinematic masterpieces like ‘Lagaan,’ ‘Swades,’ and ‘Jodhaa Akbar,‘ Ashutosh Gowariker has carved a niche in Indian cinema with his visionary storytelling. Now, his son Konark is set to take forward this legacy, as he is all set to step into filmmaking. Having studied the craft extensively and worked closely behind the scenes, Konark has nurtured his passion for cinema, gearing up to make his mark in the industry.

The wedding is expected to be a star-studded and mega celebration, with close friends and family from the film and corporate worlds coming together to bless the couple. With grand festivities planned, the event is sure to be a memorable affair, blending love, tradition, and the promise of new beginnings—both in matrimony and in cinema.

