The Ashutosh Gowariker starrer historical film Jodhaa Akbar was one of the most critically acclaimed movies of 2008. The film starred Hrithik Roshan stepping into the shoes of Emperor Akbar while Aishwarya Rai Bachchan played his wife, Queen Jodhaabai. Let us revisit the box office performance of the movie as it completed 17 years recently on February 15, 2024.

Jodhaa Akbar Box Office Revisit

The Hrithik Roshan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan starrer had a steady foothold at the box office owing to a positive word of mouth. Apart from the performances and the chemistry of the main leads, the costumes, action sequences along with the soundtracks were also much appreciated by the masses. The film’s India net collection stood at 57 crores.

Jodhaa Akbar was mounted at a budget of reportedly 45 crores. With its lifetime India net collection of 57 crores, it had garnered an ROI (Return On Investment) of 12 crores. Along with this, the ROI percentage came to 93%. Even though not a hit, the film attained a plus verdict. However, it is still considered one of the milestone movies when it comes to the historical genre of Bollywood.

The movie marked Hrithik Roshan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s second collaboration after the 2006 film Dhoom 2. The duo again collaborated in 2010 film Guzaarish. Some section of the audience were rumored to be criticizing the film for allegedly distorting some facts and taking creative liberties. However, irrespective of this, the majority of the audience showered the film with loads of love.

The movie won director Ashutosh Gowariker the Best Film and Best Director Award at the Filmfare Awards. While, Hrithik Roshan won the Best Actor Award that year. Composer AR Rahman took home the award for the Best Background Score. The movie also starred Sonu Sood, Poonam Sinha, Ila Arun and Nikitin Dheer in the pivotal roles.

