Chhaava, starring Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna, and Akshaye Khanna in key roles, has opened to sensational response all over. Not just in India but also in the overseas market, the film has exceeded expectations and minting winning numbers. After a fantastic opening of over 50 crores, it witnessed a jump on Saturday and made a smashing entry into the 100 crore club at the worldwide box office. Keep reading for a detailed report on day 2!

Chhaava roars on day 2!

On the opening day, the Bollywood magnum opus scored 33.10 crore net at the Indian box office, which equals 39.05 crore gross after including taxes. Overseas, it opened at 11 crore gross. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the film registered a solid start of 50.05 crore gross globally.

With positive word-of-mouth coming into play, Chhaava hit it out of the park on day 2. In India, it amassed a huge 39.30 crore net, which equals 46.37 crore gross after including taxes. Overseas, it has scored 8 crore gross approx, pushing the overall global tally to 54.37 crore gross on Saturday. If a comparison is made, Chhaava witnessed a growth of 8.63% globally on Saturday.

Chhaava at the worldwide box office

Combining Friday and Saturday’s collections, Chhaava has smashed 104.43 crore gross at the worldwide box office in just two days. With such a pace, the film will beat Akshay Kumar’s Sky Force in one or two days to become the top Bollywood grosser of 2025 globally. For the uninitiated, Sky Force has earned over 170 crore gross globally.

Also, the Vicky Kaushal starrer has emerged as the top Bollywood grosser of 2025 in the overseas market by grossing 19 crores in just two days. It surpassed Deva and Sky Force.

Worldwide collection breakdown of Chhaava:

India net – 72.40 crores

India gross – 85.43 crores

Overseas gross – 19 crores

Worldwide gross- 104.43 crores

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

