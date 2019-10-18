Video: Rakhi Sawant Celebrated Her First Karwa Chauth For The ‘Invisible’ Husband

Karwa Chauth marks the auspicious festival that celebrates love and how could Rakhi Sawant, the controversy queen, not grab attention on this day as well. Yesterday, she posted a video where she revealed that she is cooking a dessert for her husband in the US. Now, she has even given her fans a sneak peek of how she celebrated her first Karwa Chauth for her invisible husband.

Taking it to Instagram, Rakhi posted a number of videos showing off her new saree and makeup. In one of the videos, she even talked about how lucky she feels to have a husband like Ritesh (who no one has seen yet). She even made a couple of Tik Tok where she can be seen crying while she waits for the moon.

However, what we all the fans missed was spotting her husband. Many of them asked Rakhi about him but the mystery still continues and no one knows who Rakhi’s husband is. Rakhi was seen holding a sieve in many of the pictures, which is a very important thing used during the Karwa Chauth puja.

Check out the video right here:

While no one has ever seen the husband of Rakhi’s, SpotboyE did talk to the businessman sitting in the US. The man in talks claimed to be real and admitted that he existed and was indeed Rakhi’s husband. Ritesh even said that he doesn’t like Rakhi working in films like this and expects her to stop.

Yesterday, while updating people about Karwa Chauth, Rakhi even revealed how she missed eating Sargi because she slept through it. She went ahead to say how she was feeling dizzy and weak since she didn’t have anything for the whole day. Rakhi further revealed that her husband is also fasting for her. However, she deleted the video later.

