Taapsee Pannu’s Mother Watches Saand Ki Aankh & Compliments Her With: “Tujhe Acting Aa Gayi Hai”

A mother’s appreciation is all that a child craves for, and so when Tapsee Pannu got a pat on her back for her performance in her last outing ‘Saand Ki Aankh’ from her mother, the actress was on cloud 9!

Featuring alongside Bhumi Pednekar in the fim, Taapsee has revealed that her mother loved the film and her performance in it. The Naam Shabana actress revealed that it was only after watching this film that her mother told her, “tujhe acting aa gayi.”

In a very sweet post on her Twitter handle Taapsee has called her mother a woman of limited words and captioned the image of her with her mom as, And she saw it….. And I saw it WITH HER…. And she said ‘tereko acting aa gayi hai’ yet another time. My mother is truly a woman of VERY LIMITED words. You all make sure you take your mother along. This one is for her (sic)!”

Taapsee who had made it very clear a long time ago that has dedicated ‘Saand Ki Aankh’ to her mother had said during the trailer launch of the film, “Listening to their story, I just couldn’t stop thinking about my mother because it’s a story of those women who have lived their life for their parents, husband and kids but they never lived their life on their own terms. My mother is 60 years old, so this is special. At this stage, I feel like telling her I want to be a reason for her to live her life the way she wants to. I hope she gets that through this film.”

Produced by Anurag Kashyap, Saand Ki Aankh also features Prakash Jha and Vineet Kumar Singh in key roles. The film is slated to release on the 25th of October 2019!

