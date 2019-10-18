Housefull 4 Box Office: Will It Cross Tiger Zinda Hai To Score Best Bollywood Monday Of All Time?

Housefull 4 Box Office: The 4th installment of the hit comedy franchise Housefull is the next upcoming much-awaited film at the Box Office. The film starring Akshay Kumar & Kriti Sanon in lead along with Riteish Deshmukh, Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Kriti Kharbanda, Rana Daggubati, Chunky Pandey & Nawazuddin Siddiqui is slated to release on Diwali and that makes it one of the most special among film for masses.

Since the film is technically a Pre-Diwali period release and not exactly hitting the cinemas on the Diwali holiday, it will miss the benefit on the opening day. However, its first Monday will bring the benefits in a full-fledged way as that will be a day after Diwali. Normally, the day after Diwali is one of the biggest days of the year because it’s a holiday and everyone wants to visit cinemas after celebrations.

So, instead of expecting a big number for Housefull 4 on Day 1 we are expecting a big Monday for it. How big it will be? That will depend on the word of mouth.

Here’s a list of Bollywood’s Top 10 Mondays of All Time and we hope it tops the list:

Tiger Zinda Hai 36.54 crores

Krrish 3 35.91 crores

Bajrangi Bhaijaan 27.05 crores

Dangal 25.69 crores

Sanju 25.35 crores

Dhoom 3 21.71 crores

War 21.50 crores

Simmba 21.24 crores

PK 21.22 crores

Ek Tha Tiger 19.25 crores

Housefull 4 directed by Farhad Samji is slated to release on Oct 25, 2019.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!