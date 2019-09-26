Saand Ki Aankh Actor Ranuakk Bhander: “I Would Like Do A Film Under Anurag Kashyap’s Direction”

Actor Ranuakk Bhander, who makes his Hindi film debut with the Anurag Kashyap-produced “Saand Ki Aankh“, wants to be directed by the acclaimed filmmaker someday.

“It’s a good thing for me that I am making my debut with a good film. I am a fan of Anurag Kashyap and he is the producer of this film,” he said, adding: “In future, I would like do a film under Anurag Kashyap’s direction.”

For Ranuakk, a film like “Saand Ki Aankh” can prove to be a turning point of his life. “I belong to a small town and now I am doing such a big film. It’s a huge deal for me. I am thankful to my teachers, God and my parents who have supported me since last eight years,” said Ranuakk, who originally hails from Meerut, while interacting with the media on Wednesday in Mumbai.

“Saand Ki Aankh” is inspired by Chandroo Tomar, or Shooter Dadi, and her sister-in-law Prakashi Tomar or Revolver Dadi, from Uttar Pradesh, who are said to be the oldest sharpshooters in India.

Talking about his role in the film, Raunakk said: “I play Bhumi Pednekar’s husband in their younger years. He is very patriarchal in his thoughts like most of people in rural areas. He owns acres of land in his village and puffs hookah every now and then. He doesn’t have any love for his wife.”

Sharing his experience of working with Bhumi Pednekar and Taapsee Pannu in the film, Raunakk said: “Both Taapsee and Bhumi are funloving and down to earth girls. They never made me feel nervous on the sets. I met them during our reading sessions and they are extremely sweet and supportive. However, I was nervous when I gave my first shot with Bhumi. While shooting, she made me very comfortable, so it was really a nice experience working on this film.

“Saand Ki Aankh” also features Prakash Jha, Vineet Kumar Singh in the important roles and is directed by Tushar Hiranandani. The film is scheduled for a Diwali release.

