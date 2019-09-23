Saand Ki Aankh: Taapsee Pannu & Bhumi Pednekar Get Emotional As They Share The Reason Why They Agreed To Do The Film

Today, Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar launched the trailer of Saand Ki Aankh at an event in Mumbai. Saand Ki Aankh is a story based on the lives Prakashi Tomar & Chandro Tomar and their journey of being the ‘Shooter Dadis’.

At the trailer launch, both Taapsee and Bhumi were asked the reason why they agreed to do the film. Taapsee shared that she always wanted to do a film which has two heroines and have similar and powerful characters to play. The Game Over actress also shared that she did Saand Ki Aankh for her mother. The actress got emotional and said that her mom also in her 60s and she wants her mom to start living for herself.

Even Bhumi Pednekar got emotional while sharing the reason of doing the film. She also said that she did it for her mom and she could connect with it. The Dum Laga Ke Haisha actress also said that she and Taapsee have killed it in the movie with their performance.

Watch the full videos below:

Saand Ki Aankh is directed by Tushar Hiranandani and also stars Prakash Jha and Vineet Kumar Singh. The film will hit the screens on October 25, 2019.

