Sandra Bullock is one of the successful actresses in Hollywood. She is well known for films like Miss Congeniality, Two Weeks Notice, The Proposal, The Heat, and Ocean’s 8. She once advised bizarre skincare treatment that left everyone baffled. Scroll down to know more.

Back in 2018, A Time To Kill actress appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show wherein she revealed the cutting-edge skincare trend she partakes in to keep her skin looking the way it does. She called the treatment a pe*is facial.

Sandra Bullock began by saying, “It’s this way in which one forces, through micro-needling—it’s like a little roller with these…many of you know it. It pushes through the skin and ruptures the collagen and you look like a burn victim for a day, but then it pushes—” Ellen DeGeneres interjected, “What are you pushing into the skin?”