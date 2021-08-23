Advertisement
Sandra Bullock is one of the successful actresses in Hollywood. She is well known for films like Miss Congeniality, Two Weeks Notice, The Proposal, The Heat, and Ocean’s 8. She once advised bizarre skincare treatment that left everyone baffled. Scroll down to know more.
Back in 2018, A Time To Kill actress appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show wherein she revealed the cutting-edge skincare trend she partakes in to keep her skin looking the way it does. She called the treatment a pe*is facial.
Sandra Bullock began by saying, “It’s this way in which one forces, through micro-needling—it’s like a little roller with these…many of you know it. It pushes through the skin and ruptures the collagen and you look like a burn victim for a day, but then it pushes—” Ellen DeGeneres interjected, “What are you pushing into the skin?”
To which the actress said evasively, “Well, you push in whatever the facialist would like to insert into your pores-,” but the host continued to grill her. Sandra attempted to explain it delicately and said, “It is an extraction from a piece of skin that came from a young person far far away and they somehow figure out how to extract.”
Ellen DeGeneres then revealed, “It’s foreskin from a Korean baby. That’s what it is! Who comes up with this?” To which, Sandra Bullock said, “It’s not like I’m lying there with these little pieces all over my face. So we—so I call it the ‘pe*is facial,’ and when you see how good it is to your face, you too will run to your local facialist and say, ‘Give me the pe*is.’”
Sandra Bullock also coyly explained how she convinced the Ocean’s 8 casts and crew to get it. Talking to Ellen she said, “Not everybody. Just those that I thought would appreciate it.” Take a look at the video below:
