Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings actor Simu Liu wants to make an MCU musical. Marvel is known to be experimental with its films. From an array of genres to several superheroes and unique stories, the Studio has expanded its wings. Another thing Marvel is known for is the awesome soundtracks in its films. Now, imagine a Marvel musical.

With Liu’s Shang-Chi, the Studio has incorporated a different culture into their films. It is also Marvel’s first attempt at making a classic martial arts film, and as per the early reviews, the film is amazing.

Now, Simu Liu wants to do a musical. While in an interview with RadioTimes, the actor said that he wants the next Shang-Chi film to be a musical. He even shared that the people will see his singing skills in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings in a karaoke scene.

“Is it too early to say a musical? I’ve always been a bit of a karaoke junkie. You saw a little bit of my talent in the movie, and I think that it bodes for a very exciting future for Shang as one of the first musical heroes in the MCU. I think that you would agree,” Simu Liu said.

Just like this, the Studio has also diversified its filmmaking style. With its Guardian of the Galaxy, Marvel leaned towards the pulp sci-fi genre. With Ant-Man, they attempted to make a heist film, and the upcoming Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness was described as Marvel’s first horror film.

Considering that musicals have become a thing right now, Marvel can get into this genre. Not only that, but musicals such as La La Land, Hamilton and the Greatest Showman have become popular hits. It would only make sense for the Studio to make a musical.

