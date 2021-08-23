Spider-Man: No Way Home Trailer Leaked Online & Netizens Flood Social Media With Memes
Spider-Man: No Way Home Trailer Leaked Online ( Photo Credit – IMDb )

Spider-Man: No Way Home, the upcoming Marvel flick, has had little or no promotions. The Studio has been able to keep it a secret. The only thing that reached a few local theatres in the US was the fan art. Now that we are getting closer to the release date, fans are waiting eagerly for some teaser or trailer. Much to everyone’s surprise, the trailer has been leaked online, reportedly.

Starring Tom Holland, Zendaya, Alfred Molina, Jamie Foxx and more, the film will be a sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming and Spider-Man: Far From Home. Marvel’s boss, Kevin Feige, even said that there will be a trailer coming out, but instead, it reached the fans in another way.

A low-resolution Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer was leaked all over social media. It was reported that Sony and Marvel were quick to remove all the remnants of the trailer. Many people even shared the trailer through tweets, which were all removed and given a copyright statement.

After the leak happened, netizens were quick to react to the situation by sharing hilarious tweets. Some people even tweeted about Tom Holland, as they joked about the leak of the Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer. A few fans joked about the poor security of the film, while others tweeted about the person who leaked it.

More tweets on how Kevin Feige would react to the situation came pouring in.

While others joked about how it wasn’t Holland’s fault for the leak of Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer, this time.

Spider-Man: No Way Home will be Tom Holland’s third and probably the last MCU film. It was reported that the trailer’s release was scheduled for August 23, but after this leak, the studios may release it soon. It was also rumoured that Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange will also make an appearance in the film.

