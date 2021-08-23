Advertisement

Spider-Man: No Way Home, the upcoming Marvel flick, has had little or no promotions. The Studio has been able to keep it a secret. The only thing that reached a few local theatres in the US was the fan art. Now that we are getting closer to the release date, fans are waiting eagerly for some teaser or trailer. Much to everyone’s surprise, the trailer has been leaked online, reportedly.

Starring Tom Holland, Zendaya, Alfred Molina, Jamie Foxx and more, the film will be a sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming and Spider-Man: Far From Home. Marvel’s boss, Kevin Feige, even said that there will be a trailer coming out, but instead, it reached the fans in another way.

Advertisement

A low-resolution Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer was leaked all over social media. It was reported that Sony and Marvel were quick to remove all the remnants of the trailer. Many people even shared the trailer through tweets, which were all removed and given a copyright statement.

After the leak happened, netizens were quick to react to the situation by sharing hilarious tweets. Some people even tweeted about Tom Holland, as they joked about the leak of the Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer. A few fans joked about the poor security of the film, while others tweeted about the person who leaked it.

Marvel pulling up to the kid that leaked the Spider-Man No Way Home Trailer on TikTok #SpiderManNoWayHome pic.twitter.com/7EyWLeSoBm — . (@IovelsX) August 22, 2021

sony couldn’t release the spider-man no way home trailer, so the fan had to do it themselves 😭 — imaan (@dayapeters) August 22, 2021

More tweets on how Kevin Feige would react to the situation came pouring in.

Kevin Feige going to whoever leaked the Spider-Man No Way Home trailer pic.twitter.com/OQgwdtXqlH — Don Jon (@jonathanspena) August 22, 2021

kevin feige when he starts to fire everyone working at marvel after the ‘spider-man: no way home’ trailer leaked: pic.twitter.com/PizmJZDWjV — aMucc (@amurkymuc) August 22, 2021

While others joked about how it wasn’t Holland’s fault for the leak of Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer, this time.

spider-man no way home trailer leaked and for once it wasn't tom holland's fault — lidia (@homeccomings) August 22, 2021

#SpiderManNoWayHome

Tom Holland seeing Him after

that the No Way Home realizing that

trailer leaked: he didn’t do it pic.twitter.com/9TZWBgVNpV — Anna ✡︎ | waiting for NWH (@tomspeterx) August 22, 2021

Tom Holland realizing he didn’t leak anything and won’t get in trouble: #SpiderManNoWayHome pic.twitter.com/XOFYahSofI — Morgan H Stark (@MorganOwilson) August 23, 2021

Spider-Man: No Way Home will be Tom Holland’s third and probably the last MCU film. It was reported that the trailer’s release was scheduled for August 23, but after this leak, the studios may release it soon. It was also rumoured that Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange will also make an appearance in the film.

Must Read: Stranger Things 4 Star Natalie Dyer aka Nancy Wheeler Calls It The Darkest Season: “They Put Us In A Really Tough Spot”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube