Advertisement

There is no way Scarlett Johansson’s battle with Disney will stop making headlines anytime soon. While the actor has sued the giant over the Black Widow release format, the House Of Mouse’s has replied the suit and appealed for arbitration in the case. The drama around the whole matter is still very much on and now, WandaVision star Elizabeth Olsen has opened up on the row.

For the unversed, Scarlett Johansson sued Disney for releasing Black Widow on streaming simultaneously. She says the studio breached her contract that promised her an exclusive theatrical release. After Disney asked for arbitration, the actor’s attorney called it a trial to hide their misconduct and also making possible damage control. Elizabeth Olsen now opens up on the complete row and sheds light on contracts and pay disparity. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

Advertisement

Elizabeth Olsen as per Comicbook spoke about Scarlett Johansson’s row with Disney. Jason Sudekis called it bad*ss and on-brand. “I think she’s so tough and literally when I read [about the lawsuit] I was like, ‘Good for you Scarlett,'” Olsen shared. “When it comes to actors and their earnings, I mean, that’s just… that’s just all contracts. So it’s either in the contract or it’s not.” Sudekis agreed with Olsen, adding that the decision “is appropriately badass and on-brand” for Johansson.

Elizabeth Olsen also raised concerns about small films. She said, “worried about small movies getting the opportunity to be seen in theatres.” She explained, “I like going to the movies and I don’t necessarily want to see only an Oscar contender or a blockbuster. I would like to see art films and art house theatre … And so I do worry about that, and people having to keep these theatres alive. And I don’t know how financially that works for these theatres.”

Scarlett Johansson has now found Elizabeth Olsen in her army after the Dune filmmaker. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

Must Read: Spider-Man: No Way Home Trailer Leaked Online & Fans Can’t Stop Sharing Their Thoughts

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube