Elizabeth Olsen is married to boyfriend Robbie Arnett and we are going crazy over this super amazing news. During a discussion with Variety on “Actors on Actors” alongside Kaley Cuoco, the WandaVision subtly spilt the beans on her boyfriend calling her ‘husband’ and ‘f*cking cutie’.

Elizabeth was sitting in her bathroom and doing the interview because of the construction work that was going on in her neighbourhood and it was too noisy.

In an interview with Variety, Elizabeth Olsen was discussing ‘Actors On Actors’ when she mistakenly revealed that she’s married to longtime boyfriend, Robbie Arnett. The WandaVision actress said, “I’m in a bathroom. I’ve been in the U.K. for seven months, and I got back two days ago, and my neighbour is doing so much construction to their backyard. I can still hear it, and I’m in the furthest bathroom.”

In the video, Elizabeth Olsen can be seen sitting near a clean backdrop with a book ‘Little Miss Magic’ placed in an innovative manner.

Talking about the book in the backdrop, Olsen said, “I also just noticed that my husband put ‘Little Miss Magic,’ you know, the ‘Little Miss’ books? They’re these classic books, but magic because of WandaVision, because he’s such a f*cking cutie.”

Well, there she SAID it.

The WandaVision actress is now married to Robbie Arnett and we can’t keep calm. Elizabeth Olsen is super private about her personal life but if the reports are to be believed, the actress got engaged in July 2019.

For those of you who don’t know who Robie Arnett is, he’s the frontman for the band – Milo Greene.

Congratulations, you guys!

What are your thoughts on Elizabeth Olsen calling Robbie Arnett her husband mistakenly during an interview? Tell us in the comments below.

