Selena Gomez is beyond just a singer or an actor. From hosting Selena + Chef to having her own beauty line, Rare Beauty – she surely has a lot more than her showbiz career. And the beauty is a hell lot entertaining (a sight which we rarely get to see). Her latest video rating her past outfits is the biggest proof of the same. Below are all the details you need to know.

It isn’t hidden that Selena has had a tough time dealing with her weight fluctuations. She initially was super thin but owing to complications with health, the Boyfriend singer put on some pounds. Things during award functions got more difficult as one is expected to look their best.

One such situation took place during the 2015 Met Gala. Selena Gomez revealed to Vogue, “I fluctuate a lot with my weight. And I remember this night specifically, I didn’t feel good about my body. So what was really amazing was that I actually got a chance to work on the dress that fit my body. That was one of the moments where I was like, ‘I don’t have to be that 19-year-old body shape anymore, because I’m not.”

Selena Gomez also revealed fashion inspirations she took from best friend Taylor Swift. She spoke about a look from her 2011 music video for Love You Like A Love Song. “It was like the first time I tried to be high-fashion. You can laugh about it, because that’s not my fashion. To be honest, when I was younger, Taylor inspired me a lot when it came to wardrobe and stage outfits but no, you’re never going to see me wearing that again.”

The Rare singer went hilarious when she spoke about her 2019 AMA’s outfit. “I like the b*oby pics, like I love that one from the Dead Don’t Die and I love this.”

