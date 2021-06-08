Marta Kauffman and David Crane’s American sitcom Friends is one of the most-watched TV series across the world. All the characters of the sitcom have memorable and were so perfect that we can’t think of any other actor replacing them. But Iron Man filmmaker and actor Jan Favreau was close to bagging the lead role in ‘Friends’. Scroll down to know more.

Advertisement

Before David Schwimmer, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, Lisa Kudrow, and Matthew Perry were cast for Ross, Rachel, Monica, Joey, Phoebe, and Chandler respectively, many actors were considered for the role. The makers had admitted that it wasn’t easy to find the perfect actors for these roles and especially for the role of Chandler Bing.

Advertisement

Throughout Friends’ decade-long run, Matthew Perry’s character was portrayed as the king of sarcasm with a brash personality. Since Chandler was a major jokester, the showrunners thought that they would have an easy time filling the role but it was the hardest one. Several actors had auditioned for the role, including Two and a Half Men’s Jon Cryer and Craig Bierko, but it Iron Man director who came close to take up the role.

According to ScreenRant, Iron Man director and actor Jon Favreau was offered the role of Friends Chandler but turned down the role because he wanted to work on other projects. However, he later did appear on hit sitcom’s season 4. He played the role of Monica Geller’s rich boyfriend Pete Becker in six episodes.

While Jon Favreau is very much part of Friends universe but not Chandler. Jon is now a big part of the MCU and is currently working on Star Wars projects and live-action adaptations of Disney classics. He is also the showrunner of The Mandalorian.

So what do think about Jon Favreau playing the role of Chandler? Can you imagine him playing the iconic role? Let us know in the comment section.

Must Read: Loki’ Tom Hiddleston Associates ‘India’, ‘Bollywood’ With Shah Rukh Khan Strengthening The Worldwide Craze Of King Khan!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube