Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde’s ‘wild’ romance has been the talk of Tinseltown ever since the rumours started doing the rounds on social media. But there’s one person, who is ‘heartbroken’ over Olivia’s brewing romance with Styles. And it’s none other than her ex-boyfriend Jason Sudeikis. Read to know the scoop below.

Olivia and Jason were together for seven long years before calling it quits in November 2020. And ever since then, her name has been linked with Harry.

A source close to Page Six revealed how Jason Sudeikis is feeling over Olivia Wilde’s new relationship with singer Harry Styles and said, “Jason is heartbroken about Olivia and Harry’s relationship.”

The source continued and added, “They’re going from strength to strength, and he’s still massively upset and, to be honest, is still a little angry.”

Reportedly, Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis called off their relationship in November last year and the actress has been seeing Harry Styles from October onwards.

Olivia and Jason share two kids together named Otis and Daisy and are reportedly spending time splitting with the two of them. And if the reports are to be believed, the Watermelon Sugar singer happens to be the major reason behind the couple’s split.

Earlier in January this year, a source close to publication revealed, “Olivia and Jason were having issues, like any other couple, but Jason loves Olivia — he completely adores her, and that’s what makes this so sad. He’s always been committed to making their family work.”

The source continued and said, “People have tried to make out that Harry and Olivia have only been dating for the past few weeks, but that’s not right. Jason found out about Harry and pushed the conversation. Olivia then asked for a separation and news of the split was made public.”

What are your thoughts on Jason Sudeikis’ anger on Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles? Tell us in the comments below.

