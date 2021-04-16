Singer-actor Harry Styles and his actress-filmmaker beau Olivia Wilde were recently spotted spending happy time at a pub in the city, looking smitten in each other’s company.

The couple is going from strength to strength despite the age gap, according to dailymail.co.uk.

“‘They (Harry Styles & Olivia Wilde) looked very cosy on an intimate table for two away from other diners. They were grinning like Cheshire cats at each other all night,” a source told The Mirror.

“They were very polite and waved to the team before heading out the door,” the source added.

Harry Styles, 27 and Olivia Wilde, 37 started dating after they met on sets of the recently-wrapped film Don’t Worry Darling. Olivia was earlier in a seven-year engagement with Jason Sudeikis.

Jason and Olivia have two children Otis, six, and Daisy, four.

