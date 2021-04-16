Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have been creating quite a stir on social media after the news of their split surfaced on the internet last month. Fans were surprised and shocked to learn this and were wondering what went wrong between this perfectly okay couple? Well, after beating around the bush & pretending to be all okay in front of the media, the couple has finally called it quits.

Advertisement

The woman who experienced this love story dying step by step has finally decided to speak up. Southern Charm star Madison LeCroy says that she wishes Alex and JLo were still together.

Advertisement

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez confirmed their breakup on April 15 in a statement to Page Six. After the news of their alleged breakup had broken the internet on March 12, the couple issued a joint statement stating that they were “working through some things”. But the situation has changed suddenly.

“I wish them the best,” Madison told the site. It came a mere hours after Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez told the Today Show, “We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so. We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects. We wish the best for each other and each other’s children.”

Madison, 30, was linked to Alex, 45, after accusations during Bravo’s Southern Charm reunion in late Jan. 2021 by castmate Craig Conover. He claimed that she was flying across the country to sleep with married men. He went on to claim that she flew to Miami f*cking an ex-MLB player.

But, Madison kept on denying these claims. But fans began speculating that the “very famous ex-MLB player” who lived in Miami was none other than Alex Rodriguez.

Madison went on to reveal that she had spoken to Alex but that there was no physical affair. She told Page Six on Feb. 3, the two had “spoken on the phone. That’s the truth,” she said, continuing, ” He’s never physically cheated on his fiancée with me,” and added that she “talked to him randomly, but not consistent,” calling Alex, “Just an acquaintance.”

Well, we leave it up to you to conclude what exactly must have happened between the two.

Must Read: The Underground Railroad Trailer Out! Oscar Winner Barry Jenkins Welcomes You To Her Visually Stunning Yet Haunting World

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube