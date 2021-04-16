Ever since it was out that Daniel Craig is vacating the James Bond mantle after No Time To Die. The speculative search for the next man to take over the position begun. Names like Henry Cavill, Harry Styles, Regé-Jean Page were all speculated. But in case you have not been a part of the conversation for the past few years, one name that has been a constant has to be that of Luther star Idris Elba.

Idris has been speculated to be playing James Bond more number of times than the actual number of movies. The has time and again returned to headlines referring to the franchise. So when Daniel Craig decided to bid a goodbye to Bond, wasn’t it obvious that Elba was up for some more headlines? The rumours have now again reached the actor, who has decided to react and talk about their impact on his mother. Below is all you need to know.

Talking to Robert Bruce on Capital XTRA, Idris Elba took the moment to address the James Bond Rumours that have forever followed him. The actor says they have impacted his mother who feels Elba is disheartened for not getting the part for real. He says she consoles her and says he will get it one day.

Idris Elba said, “I know the rumours about Bond have always chased me and to a… Listen, my mum, my poor mum, she’s like ‘One day you’re going to get it! Don’t mind them! Don’t mind them!’ I’m like ‘Oh [laughs] mum, it’s alright man, I’m good, I’ve got Luther!’”

However, it is not that each time Idris Elba was speculated to play James Bond, it was a fun ride for him. The actor also found himself amid a controversial debate once when the rumours broke. His colour was the part of the debate and he was left disheartened. Talking to Vanity fair about it he had said, “You just get disheartened when you get people from a generational point of view going, ‘It can’t be.’ And it really turns out to be the colour of my skin. And then if I get it and it didn’t work, or it did work, would it be because of the colour of my skin? That’s a difficult position to put me into when I don’t need to.”

“James Bond is a hugely coveted, iconic, beloved character, that takes audiences on this massive escapism journey,” he adds. “Of course, if someone said to me ‘Do you want to play James Bond?,’ I’d be like, Yeah! That’s fascinating to me. But it’s not something I’ve expressed, like, yeah, I wanna be the black James Bond,” Idris Elba added.

Meanwhile, Daniel Craig’s last James Bond outing No Time To Die is set to hit big screens in Fall 2021. The film has already seen numerous delays.

