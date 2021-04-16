Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez have been teenage best friends. Things have drastically changed over the years but their friendship has made it through thick and thin. Everyone knows that the Fearless singer was a witness to her BFF’s worst phase during the Justin Bieber relationship. But do you know, she cried about it? Read on for all the details.

As most know, Selena got back to her best with her album Rare. It was all about her revival and facing the worst to become what she is today, the unstoppable. Many very well know that her songs – Look At Her Now and Lose You To Love Me have been inspired by her relationship with Justin Bieber. It was a 10-year-long journey that faced ‘abuse’ and ‘emotional chaos.’

When Selena Gomez made Taylor Swift watch the music videos of both the songs, it brought the Love Story singer to tears. Recalling the entire incident, Sel told KISS UK, “I was with her when I played her some of it,” she started. “I’ll never forget when I did play the video for ‘Lose You to Love Me’ and ‘Look at Her Now’ at her house with her parents, and it was one of the coolest experiences because I’ve been friends with her for over a decade and love her family as well so I was like, ‘Do you just maybe see the video?’ and she’s like, ‘Amazing, of course.’ It was so hysterical. She just started turning off every single light off in the kitchen. And I was like, ‘This is not that intense, Taylor.’”

Selena Gomez continued, “And then she played it and her and her mom just started crying. Like, just tears and tears and all of a sudden, it stopped, and it’s going to make me cry thinking about it because it wasn’t about how great the song was—which is a lot, coming from her—it was just that they had been on that journey with me intimately, and they were crying because of how proud they were for me stepping into a whole new era of my life and it not involving the horrible things—the abuse, the emotional chaos. It felt like I had a huge sigh of relief and to see her and her mom feel that way, it was very sweet. It’s like an older sister and an aunt proud of their [friend]. It felt great to have people I love to see it like that.”

Well, Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez are truly best friend goals!

