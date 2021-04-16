Exactly a year ago, WWE had caused ripples amongst fans and the industry by announcing the release of several wrestlers with a big name being Rusev. Now, the same thing has happened as the promotion has announced a release of 10 wrestlers and sadly, it includes the name of Samoa Joe.

Yes, you read that right! Joe is amongst the biggest crowd-pullers in the industry and is known for pulling quality matches. It’s a concussion he suffered last year in 2020 during a shoot of a commercial, that kept him out of the action. The celebrated wrestler has been out of the ring but handled several roles for WWE.

Reportedly, Samoa Joe was about to make his in-ring return very soon but as for now, he has been released due to annual budget cuts. As expected, fans just couldn’t believe the news and are going nuts over the promotion. They are trending ‘WTF WWE’ on Twitter to express their anger.

Check out the fans’ reaction on Twitter:

Samoa Joe. WTF.. This man is great on anything, proved it on commentary. HOW WWE. — Macho T 💪 #WWE2K22 (@ItsMachoT) April 15, 2021

YO WTF WWE WHY WOULD YOU RELEASE SAMOA JOE😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/PAYTX2epWv — 𝐋𝐮𝐜𝐚𝐬 (-_•) (@LucasLimitless) April 15, 2021

Samoe Joe Released? Wtf @WWE

King gave us this treasure a couple of days ago at Wrestlemania 😭 pic.twitter.com/BXCIUTHMN4 — Adesh Ajju (@AjjuAdesh) April 15, 2021

No! Because I’m still tryna process Samoa Joe being gone. Like WTF WWE? pic.twitter.com/yaQWyYjGnO — Annice 💚🦅💪🏾❤️💙🏁 (@annicejanae) April 15, 2021

Just logged in to Twitter and I'm losing it. WTF WWE pic.twitter.com/WAcUtIXRyI — Jazmin |5 Moves of Doom| (@Jazzzy_1993) April 15, 2021

#WTFWWE

WTF WWE ? You released Samoa Joe…a top dog in WWE. You then released Billie Kay who was well received by the fans? Who's dumb idea was it to tarnish the fans like this??? pic.twitter.com/X5VUufE9zW — ONE-HUNDREDD𓋹𓂀 (@1HUNDREDD) April 15, 2021

For the unversed, Samoa Joe had been part of the commentary team during Wrestlemania 37.

Along With Joe, other wrestlers who have been released includes- Billie Kay, Peyton Royce, Mickie James, Chelsea Green, Tucker, Kalisto, Bo Dallas, Mojo Rawley and Wesley Blake.

It will be interesting to see what’s their next move!

