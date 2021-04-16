Samoa Joe Released By WWE
Samoa Joe Released By WWE, Fans React (PC: Instagram)

Exactly a year ago, WWE had caused ripples amongst fans and the industry by announcing the release of several wrestlers with a big name being Rusev. Now, the same thing has happened as the promotion has announced a release of 10 wrestlers and sadly, it includes the name of Samoa Joe.

Advertisement

Yes, you read that right! Joe is amongst the biggest crowd-pullers in the industry and is known for pulling quality matches. It’s a concussion he suffered last year in 2020 during a shoot of a commercial, that kept him out of the action. The celebrated wrestler has been out of the ring but handled several roles for WWE.

Advertisement

Reportedly, Samoa Joe was about to make his in-ring return very soon but as for now, he has been released due to annual budget cuts. As expected, fans just couldn’t believe the news and are going nuts over the promotion. They are trending ‘WTF WWE’ on Twitter to express their anger.

Check out the fans’ reaction on Twitter:

For the unversed, Samoa Joe had been part of the commentary team during Wrestlemania 37.

Along With Joe, other wrestlers who have been released includes- Billie Kay, Peyton Royce, Mickie James, Chelsea Green, Tucker, Kalisto, Bo Dallas, Mojo Rawley and Wesley Blake.

It will be interesting to see what’s their next move!

Must Read: Not John Cena But You Can See His Noble Deeds! WWE Legend Has Fulfilled Over 650 Wishes Through Make-A-Wish Foundation

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube

Advertisement

Advertisement

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Check This Out