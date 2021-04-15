John Cena is still a hero for many and there are valid reasons for it. No matter how much polarising his personality is, the WWE legend and actor is respected all across the globe for his deeds for kids through the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

For the unversed, Make-A-Wish Foundation is a non-profit organization that tries fulfilling the wishes of sufferers of critical illnesses ranging from 2 and a half years to 18 years. In the gloomy darkness of illness, the organization help securing a memorable and bright moment for sufferers.

As most fans would be aware, John Cena is a prolific member of the Make-A-Wish Foundation. He has put up a bright smile on the faces of many. Reportedly, he has fulfilled over 650 wishes, which is the biggest number ever. Apart from John, several celebs like Dwayne Johnson, Jude Law, Ariana Grande and Brad Pitt, are part of the organization.

While sharing how he got connected with Make-A-Wish, John Cena had said, “My first Make-A-Wish, I was kind of shuffled—it wasn’t for me, I think the person wanted to meet another superstar. But the WWE does a great job of like, ‘Hey, there’s a Make-A-Wish kid in this room. Can you come to say hello?’ So, a bunch of people are shuttled in to say hello to a young fan of WWE,” as per People.

Later on, John got a clear idea about the purpose of the organization and decided to give it all.

“I said, ‘If you ever need me for this ever, I don’t care what I’m doing, I will drop what I’m doing and be involved because I think that’s the coolest thing. We’ve all experienced that joy of giving a gift for the holidays where you just nail it — that’s the same gift I get in giving back to people’s lives, in being able to give them wonderful emotional moments,” he added.

