Becky Lynch has been out of the action since the first half of 2020. She was on a break due to her pregnancy with her fiancé and WWE wrestler, Seth Rollins. As she gave birth to her daughter in December, everyone expected her to return at Wrestlemania 37. But as the saying goes “better late than never”, Becky is all set to make her in-ring return as she has signed a new contract with the promotion.

Advertisement

Yes, you read that right! Becky has signed a new contract with WWE and the deal is said to be a lucrative one. Reports suggest that she will be getting much more than what she was paid as per her previous contract. Looking at the rise in popularity and hype, Becky has reportedly managed to crack an amazing deal.

Advertisement

Reportedly, Becky Lynch had signed the last contract in 2019, as per which she was paid $1 million per year. The latest deets from the pro-wrestling world reveals that Becky has signed a new deal a few weeks back. Let’s see, when WWE plans of bringing ‘The man’ back in the ring!

For the unversed, Becky Lynch last appeared on WWE on 11th May 2020 during the first episode of RAW post Money in the Bank.

Last year, Becky had spoken about her return to the ring in a talk with ESPN. She had revealed of taking tips from pro-wrestlers who are managing their career despite being moms. “Bringing it closer to home, I’ll talk about the mothers in my own line of work: WWE superstars Asuka, Mickie James and Lacey Evans. They’ve all proven that you can do both,” she had said.

Must Read: Drew Barrymore Urges All To Donate For Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ COVID Relief Fund For India



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube