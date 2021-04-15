Brad Pitt has been grabbing eyeballs ever since his custody battle with ex-wife Angelina Jolie got a bit ugly. Recently the Maleficent actress accused the actor of domestic violence, and this broke the internet too. But, now the actor being spotted outside a Beverly Hills medical centre, that too on a wheelchair was way more shocking for the fans.

Brad sent the paparazzi into a tizzy when he was snapped outside the hospital. Although the actor kept a low profile, who cannot recognize that hottie even when the face is covered with a mask? However, what left everyone by surprise was that the actor was being escorted outside the hospital in a wheelchair. Keep reading further to get all the details.

According to reports on Page Six, Brad Pitt had visited the hospital for a dental appointment. In the pictures which have come out, the actor can be sitting on a wheelchair wearing a black hoodie, oversized pair of sunglasses and a mask. He wore grey track pants and completed his look with a pair of white sneakers. He tried his best to hide his identity, but everything went in vain.

It is believed that the hospital has the policy to escort all its patients out on a wheelchair no matter how small the problem is. And, this is one of the top Hollywood actors we are talking about here.

A medical worker escorted Brad Pitt with his bodyguard by his side. While there is possibly nothing major to worry about Brad’s health, his fans took social media to express concern. Some are even doubting that maybe the actor is hiding something major. Well, we hope for the best. Keeping our fingers crossed.

Get well soon Brad!

