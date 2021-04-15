This June, Marvel Studios is bringing back Tom Hiddleston’s Loki – who died in Avengers: Infinity War – and fans are super excited. With him returning to the world of the living, thanks to him taking the Tesseract during the time heist in Avengers: Endgame, fans have many questions about how the multiverse functions.

In a recent conversation, Tom opened up about the chaos and drama in store for viewers when they catch the series on Disney+ in June. He also spoke about the Time Variance Authority and below is all he said.

In a recent conversation with Empire Magazine, Tom Hiddleston was also asked about Loki’s disappearance during the events of Avengers: Endgame and the resulting timeline change. He said, “Where, when, how? How skilled is [Loki] at using the Tesseract to get to places? It is, after all, the Space Stone. So I suppose, to quote Hawkeye, doors open on both sides. You can open a door into space, anywhere, anytime.”

Tom Hiddleston also opened up a little about what’s in store for all. Talking about the Disney+ series, the Marvel actor who plays Loki said, “The trailer shows a face-to-face with the Time Variance Authority. The TVA. An organisation that governs the order of time. Pretty big institution.”

Continuing further, Tom added, “Substantial responsibility to make sure that time unfolds according to pre-determined lines. So you have an institution that represents order, and a character that represents chaos. Therein begins the drama.”

During the interview, Tom Hiddleston teased information about the Disney+ series. Revealing that there is a lot of surprises in store when Loki premieres in two months, he said, “I want to preserve the freshness of the show for when it emerges, but something to think about is the [show’s] logo, which seems to refresh and restore.”

He added, “The font of how Loki is spelled out seems to keep changing shape. Loki is the quintessential shapeshifter. His mercurial nature is that you don’t know whether, across the MCU, he’s a hero or a villain or an anti-hero. You don’t know whether you can trust him. He literally and physically changes shape into an Asgardian guard, or into Captain America repeatedly. Thor talks about how he could change into a snake.”

Besides starring Tom Hiddleston as Loki, the Disney+ series also features Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Wunmi Mosaku. The show premieres on June 11, and also stars Sophia Di Martino, Richard E. Grant, Sasha Lane and Erika Coleman will also be a part of the Disney+ series.

