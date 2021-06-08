It was an emotional day when Marvel announced the new title Black Panther: Wakanda Forever for the sequel. The title not just paid a heartfelt tribute to Chadwick Boseman’s legacy but also made sure his shadow stays on the film. While we are hooked to any update about the film, one that has been making headlines is the bad guy of the film.

For the unversed, over the past few weeks, little birdies have been flying over Wakanda. They have told us that the makers are planning to make Namor the Sub-Mariner the main antagonist in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Namor, if you are unaware, is one of the most prominent villains in the comics. And if the most recent gossip in the speculation universe is to go by, Marvel seems to have found the actor to play the part. Below is all you need to know about the same.

The news that Namor will be the bad guy in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever left all the fans excited. Everyone was cautious as to who will embody the character. According to The Illuminerdi, Mexican actor, Tenoch Huerta has been roped in to play the character in the show. Huerta is best known for his amazing performance in Narcos: Mexico and the popular horror flick Tigers Are Not Afraid. There is yet no confirmation from either side, but the buzz is strong.

Talking about Namor from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the character to be played by Tanoch Huerta rules Atlantis, an underground kingdom. He finds himself and his kingdom always at odds with Wakanda in the comics. It is also suggested that Marvel is planning to explore Atlantis in Eternals that is set to release in November this year.

Meanwhile, not much is known about Black Panther: Wakanda Forever considering the release is just a year away. The only thing we know is that it will honour Chadwick Boseman’s legacy and will not be recasting king T’Challa. The film is set for a July 2022 release and is yet to go on floors.

