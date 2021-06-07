If there is one man who has managed to rule the headlines throughout 2021 till now is Zack Snyder. First for Snyder Cut of Justice League and then the numerous speculations that followed the same. Amid everything that was spoken about the SnyderVerse’s resurrection, to The Arthur film, one of the speculations has that Zack is being eyed to reboot the Ghost Rider for Marvel.

For the unversed, in Sony’s hands, Ghost Rider saw the light of the day in 2007, as Nicolas Cage embodied him. The film did not open up to great reviews but did manage to earn over $200 million at world box office. In 2011 Cage reprised the part in Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance, which even got worse reviews and thus a full stop to the future of the character. Now in Marvel’s hands seems like they wish to bring him back after some successful cameos.

It was said that to do this job, they had their eyes on Justice League filmmaker Zack Snyder, who is the talk of the town. But while these speculations saw no confirmation until now, Zack decided to do that himself. He has denied the rumours and said it isn’t happening. In his crisp reply he made it clear that while it sounds interesting, it is not real.

As per Screenrant, Zack Snyder said, “Oh, really? I don’t know that. It’s kind of fun, I gotta be honest. It’s cool, you’re like, ‘Oh yeah, no, Ghost Rider is a done deal!’ No. But no, it’s not.”

Meanwhile, it was recently when Zack Snyder called out Warner Bros and Joss Whedon for ruining his version of the Justice League back in 2017. As per the same portal, he had said, “The lesson I’ve learned over the last five years is you really have to just do what you love. You really have to make the movie you love. It takes a lot out of you when you work for three years on a thing and then see it destroyed. That’s big, and that’s hard for anybody, as you can imagine.”

