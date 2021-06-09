Mission: Impossible 7 has been terribly jinxed, we feel. The shoot of the movie has been getting delayed due to some of the other reason every time. Recently we revealed that Tom Cruise and the entire crew had to stop shooting on an immediate basis as 14 crew members tested positive. This had even left the actor fuming with anger, and now we hear that there is said to be only 21 days left to get the film completed.

Advertisement

It is reported that Tom is in a rush to finish filming the movie, and he is under tremendous pressure. Keep scrolling further to hear what the sources close to the film have to say about this update.

Advertisement

According to reports in The Sun, “Mission: Impossible 7 has been hit by so many delays, there is now a huge pressure to finish on time. Tom and the team are tearing their hair out. Some of the crew are agency contractors and are already booked to move on to new projects. Without them, Tom will be left scratching around for replacements. And if that wasn’t enough, he has his own scheduling conflicts.”

The source added that as Top Gun 2 is released in November, Tom Cruise will have to begin promotional work for the movie soon. While the majority of the next Mission: Impossible 7 is already filmed, there is said to be one final big scene to do that involved a speeding train being driven over the edge of a cliff.

For the unversed, Tom was reportedly forced to self-isolate for two weeks after 14 people on the UK set of the movie tested positive for coronavirus. In addition, the actor spent a day filming with four female dancers as they shot scenes in a nightclub for the upcoming movie, who later tested positive.

Filming of the new instalment has been taking place at Longcross Studios in Chertsey, Surrey and production were halted, and the 60-member team self-isolated amid the positive tests. Mission: Impossible 7 filming has been hit with several setbacks and delays amid the Covid pandemic, with its shooting on location in Italy, the UK and Norway.

We hope that Tom and his team overcome this hurdle and the shoot is finished on time. What do you have to say about this development? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Must Read: Selena Gomez Rates Her Past Outfits & She’s Drooling Over Those ‘B**by Pics’; Check Out How Taylor Swift Inspired Her!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube