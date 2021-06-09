Loki Tom Hiddleston On Gender Fluidity Reveal: “Something I Was Always Aware Of When I Was First Cast 10 Years Ago”

It is the day we get to witness the mischief of the Asgardian Tricksters, and Disney Plus’ Loki starring Tom Hiddleston is all set to hit our screens today. But what has kept the man trending is the revel Marvel with Disney decided to make recently. It was revealed that The God Of Mischief is Gender Fluid and that in itself became the best cherry on the cake around the release of the show.

If you are unaware, over the years fans have been wanting the Marvel Gods to address Loki’s s*xuality and show the appropriate identity the man goes by. To do so, Marvel in their latest teaser of the show showed Asgardian Tricksters’ passport in a closeup, and that revealed he identifies himself as gender fluid and happy waves were sent across. Now Tom himself has decided to open up on the same. Below is all you need to know about the same.

As per We Got This Covered, Tom Hiddleston says he was always aware of this aspect of Loki’s life ever since he embodied him first 10 years ago. He said, “It’s always been there in the comics for some time and in the history of the character for hundreds, if not thousands of years. Breadth and range of identity contained in the character have been emphasized and is something I was always aware of when I was the first cast 10 years ago.”

He adds that just like him, Loki’s identity was also important for the creators and they were aware that they have a responsibility there. Tom Hiddleston added, “I know it was important to Kate Herron and Michael Waldron and to the whole team. And we were very aware, this is something we felt responsible for. I know how many people identify with Loki in particular and are eager for that representation, especially with this character. We worked really hard.”

Loki release on Disney Plus, and on Disney Plus Hotstar in India today.

