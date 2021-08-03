Advertisement

Actress Ellen Pompeo, who is known for her work in the show ‘Grey’s Anatomy’, hasn’t ruled out returning to acting one day, but she isn’t “super excited” about continuing her acting career.

“I’m not saying I’ll never act again, I very well may, but I’m not super excited about continuing my acting career. I’m more entrepreneurial at this stage,” Pompeo said, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Advertisement

The actress is excited about investing in businesses and starting businesses.

Ellen Pompeo said: “That’s an area of growth that I’m excited about, using my brain in a different way. The acting I feel like, even though I haven’t done a million different roles, I feel like I’ve done it. Sitting around in trailers, travelling around, shooting this in Atlanta, shooting that in Vancouver.

“I have no desire to go sit in trailers at 11 o’clock at night and wait to shoot scenes and have ADs knock on my door and tell me when I can eat lunch. You know, it’s for the young at heart. It’s for the youth!” Pompeo added.

The 51-year-old actress worried she would never work again when she was on ‘Grey’s Anatomy’.

Speaking on the Ladies First podcast, Ellen Pompeo said: “When I was in my 30s, I absolutely saw myself as in a box. That’s why I stayed on the show, because I said, ‘Holy s***. By the time I can negotiate my contract again and get out of this I’m going to be almost 40 years old.”

The actress added: “I am super typecast in this role. I am 40, so I’m never going to work again.’ Even 15 years ago, the thought of being 40 was, like, you’re over as an actress. Now that I’m 50, I don’t see myself that way at all. I think of myself that I can do whatever I want, or I can do nothing at all, quite honestly.”

Must Read: Matt Damon Joins Christopher Nolan, Martin Scorsese As He Pours Some Harsh Words For Streaming Services & Superhero Genre

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube